Blake Lively has been rocking some incredibly stylish suits during international promotional events for her new movie with Anna Kendrick, A Simple Favor. Lots of people have taken notice of the look, including a fashion blogger who attempted to make a joke about it — but the humor didn't translate well.

As reported by E! News, a UK fashion blogger wrote about Lively's appearance at the United Kingdom premiere for the film. They said, "It's suit number 1,356 for Blake Lively's promotion of A Simple Favor. This time custom pink Ralph Lauren Collection."

When Lively saw the post, she took the time to comment, reminding the author of a ridiculous double standard when it comes to fashion. "Would you note a man wearing lots of suits during a promo tour? So why can't a woman? Just sayinnnn. No double standards ladies," Lively wrote.

She and the blogger went on to have a cordial conversation about Lively's look, in which the blogger said, "You know I love you, and I personally have really enjoyed this tour. If you look at my website, I have said that I have admired your total commitment to rocking suits during this promo tour. That number just an attempt at humor. I'm sorry it didn't translate. Looking forward to the Paris premiere."

Lively didn't miss a beat, commenting back that she had "nothing but love." She added, "I don't expect everyone to like it. Fashion that creates a difference of opinions is the fun part. I totally understand the missed humor. I do the same thing sometimes. Just looking' to encourage women to do what men do without being teased for it. Yes, even in a space as material as fashion. It all starts somewhere...and everyone's voice counts."

According to E! News, the blogger agreed wholeheartedly, writing, "The queen has spoken. #NoDoubleStandards #WomenInSuits #WhenYourJokeDoesntBang." Whoops. At least their exchange was positive and there were no hard feelings.

Lively previously told E! News that she modeled her A Simple Favor character's "entire look" after the film's three-piece-suit-wearing director, Paul Feig. He tweeted side-by-side comparison photos of himself and Lively in the film on Wednesday, carrying on the lightheartedness of the remark. "It's true," he wrote. "Blake's costumes in #ASimpleFavor were inspired by the way I dress."

We always admire the way Lively uses moments that could be disastrous to instead engage with potential critics from a loving standpoint. This blogger clearly wanted to make their readers laugh, but the joke didn't land and that's OK. Regardless, Lively's suits have inspired a lot of conversation and it makes us wonder — when will fashion finally be less gendered so we can avoid these moments in the future?