Rihanna can officially add a new title to her growing list of accomplishments: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary for her home country, Barbados. Since Rihanna's career took off in 2005 when she released her first single, "Pon de Replay," she's raised the profile of the Caribbean island and has donated to the country as well.

According to E! News, the Barbados Government Information Office announced the news on Thursday, with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley saying it was an honor to bestow the title upon the singer, actor and CEO.

"Rihanna has a deep love for this country, and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education," Mottley said. "She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home. She has also demonstrated, beyond her success as a pop icon, significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business. It is therefore fitting that we engage and empower her to play a more definitive role as we work to transform Barbados."

Rihanna also expressed her excitement about the role. "I couldn't be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country," she said, per E! News. "Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I'm ready and excited to take on the responsibility. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados."

As part of her duties in this ambassador role, Rihanna will be responsible for promoting education, tourism and investment for Barbados, per E! News. She has been a cultural ambassador for the island since 2008, focusing on tourism on behalf of the ministry. This new role expands her duties, but we're sure she can handle it.

A nine-time Grammy winner, Rihanna was named Harvard University's Humanitarian of the Year in 2017 and keeps launching new products for her Fenty Beauty line of makeup products. She also has a lingerie line, Savage x Fenty. Rihanna is a busy bee and we love that she's using so much of her limited time to support the people of Barbados.