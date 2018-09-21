Chris Pratt's recent turn as an action star in movies like Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy is a far cry from his previous roles, like the fun-loving Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation. His newfound movie star status has opened him up to a number of new roles, which may come from a star who Pratt says inspires him.

In a new interview with the Associated Press published on Sept. 20, Pratt admitted that he really admires Tom Cruise, a Hollywood heavy-hitter who's known for his action films, including the Mission Impossible franchise, as much as his depth of character in more dramatic films like Interview with a Vampire.

"One of the career goals that I have based on Tom Cruise is his reputation as being a really nice, positive guy who works hard," Pratt told AP. "I’ve never actually met him, but I would like — if you’re going to leave a legacy, it’d be nice to have it be that people thought you were nice and easy to work with and you worked hard. I think that’s pretty cool."

Pratt also admitted that he thinks Cruise is the best on-screen runner he's ever seen. Pratt, on the other hand, is often self-conscious about his action scenes that involve running because of a childhood injury to his femur growth plate.

“My leg grew in a little funny," he said. "So when I run, I run a little crooked. And if I run at top speed, there’s a high likelihood I will fall down. My high school football highlight tape was all just images of me falling down midfield, like I just tripped over my shoelaces or something. So that’s always a little bit of a concern for me.”

Pratt spoke to AP about his career (and running) goals after he met with seven athletes with disabilities who are part of Achilles International. This non-profit group empowers athletes with disabilities to participate in mainstream running events; Pratt surprised these members with the news that Michelob Ultra, a beer brand for which he's a spokesman, wants to sponsor them for the 2018 New York City Marathon.

If Pratt wants to gain a reputation that's similar to Cruise's, he's well on his way to doing exactly that. Pratt has proven that he's a star on-screen and off.