For the first time in almost two decades, Chris Evans is returning to television in a major role. After he finishes filming the final Avengers film, due in theaters sometime in 2019, he'll hang up Captain America's shield and take on two new roles: as executive producer and star of Apple TV's Defending Jacob.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Defending Jacob is a limited series (eight episodes) based on William Landay's 2012 best-selling novel of the same name. It follows Andy Barber, an assistant district attorney who discovers that his own son is a suspect in the murder of a 14-year-old boy.

One look at Evans' IMDb page tells us it has been almost 20 years since the actor had his last substantial TV role. Back in 2000, Evans starred alongside fellow TV golden boy Milo Ventimiglia on the series Opposite Sex, wherein he played one of three boys who had recently been admitted to a previously all-girls school.

Evans hasn't commented on his new TV role on Twitter yet, but that's because he's currently occupied wrapping up his duties playing Captain America for Marvel Studios. He did share a photo of himself and his dog Dodger on Sept. 14, presumably on the set of Avengers 4, captioned, "Senior year. #A4"

Evans leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe is truly the end of an era, as he's played Steve Rogers since Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011. In Defending Jacob, Evans will test out a new skillset: crime drama, with a side of serious dad feelings and a major conflict of interest. If you ask us, it sounds like Evans may get to put some of those Captain America traits to good use in his new TV role. We can't wait for Defending Jacob — we're so ready to see Evans back on TV.