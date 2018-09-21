Carrie Underwood celebrated 13 years in the music business on Sept. 20 in a pretty special way: by receiving a star on in front on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, right in front of the Capitol Records building in Los Angeles. The emotional ceremony featured speeches from American Idol judge Simon Cowell, Underwood's longtime CMA Awards co-host Brad Paisley, and Underwood herself.

According to People, Underwood's Walk of Fame star is the latest in a long list of accomplishments for the singer, whom Cowell said is the best-selling artist to ever win American Idol. “This shy lady walks in and sings ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’ and the show turned into full color," he said. "That was the effect Carrie had on me and the producers and we thought we may have found a great artist here."

During his speech, Paisley described Underwood to country legend Dolly Parton. He said, “I don’t think there’s anything she can’t do. This is the best of country music in concrete. I can’t wait to see everything you do from here. I think of the artists that’ll be in here at Capitol Records that are going to walk out here one night drunk and throw up on the star of one of the most important artists we will ever have in our format.”

Jokes aside, Underwood was sentimental in her own speech, per People. “How is this my life? How does a girl from Checotah, Oklahoma, get a star on the Walk of Fame? I will tell you: belief. So many people who have believed in me,” she said.

Later, Underwood took to Instagram to reflect on the day with photos and heartfelt words. On the photo of her star reveal, she wrote, "What an amazing day! I am overwhelmed and overjoyed at the love I felt at my Hollywood #WalkOfFame Ceremony! Thank you @simoncowell and @bradpaisley for the kind words. It was an honor to have you there! Thanks to all the amazing fans that came out! This is a day I will never forget!"

In another photo set, Underwood stands with her family, including husband Mike Fisher and son Isaiah. She wrote, "..And my life wouldn’t be what it is without my boys, my family and my friends! Thanks to all who could come today! I don’t deserve all of this! But I am so grateful and my heart is so full!"

Underwood has been incredibly busy as of late, with both a new album and an upcoming tour. She recently recorded a brand new theme for NBC's Sunday Night Football and she announced in August that she's pregnant with her second child, per People. In November, she'll host the CMA Awards for the 11th year in a row. With so much on her plate, it's impressive that she manages to keep it all balanced — and that star ceremony probably felt like a well-deserved moment to breathe and take it all in.