Kaley Cuoco has been playing Penny Hofstadter for 11 years — 11 amazing years — but in August 2018, she and the rest of her cast mates shared devastating news: The Big Bang Theory was coming to an end. And while many of us cannot imagine life without Leonard, Sheldon, Penny, Howard, Benadette, Amy or Raj, it seems the actors can't either.

More: The Big Bang Theory's End Date Is Finally Confirmed

On Wednesday, September 19, Cuoco told James Corden, on The Late Late Show With James Corden, that learning the series was ending was tough.

“It was definitely tough. There was not a dry eye in the room. A lot of hysterical sobs," Cuoco said.

However, Cuoco believes the timing didn't affect their reactions. "It wouldn’t have mattered when it ended, we all would’ve been completely devastated. So it’s been a long run and we’ve been very grateful. It’s time to, I guess, move on to other things, which is so heartbreaking, you know? But it would’ve been heartbreaking no matter when.”

Loading...

Cuoco's latest remarks are no surprise. When she initially learned of the shows cancellation late last month, she expressed her heartbreak on Instagram. “This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets. No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet. To the fans, our crew, families, Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers, CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are goin out with a bang.”

Loading...

And we can't wait, especially since the show has been a dream for fans too. Many of us watched it religiously every Thursday night. However, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end — and it seems The Big Bang Theory has reached that end.

More: Is Big Bang Theory Ready to Give Penny & Leonard a Baby?

That said, the new season of The Big Bang Theory kicks off next week. So don't cry, at least not yet. Instead, get the kids to bed early — or set your DVR — to CBS for a special premiere on Monday, September 24 at 8/7c.