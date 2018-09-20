Marshmallows, rejoice! On September 20, Kristen Bell made all of our dreams come true when she took to Twitter to make a very important announcement. After rumors of a potential Veronica Mars reboot on the streaming service Hulu, Bell confirmed that our favorite private eye is, in fact, making a triumphant return. This is the best news ever.

"BREAKING NEWS out of Mars Investigations! :)" Bell tweeted. "A new # VeronicaMars series is comin atcha via @hulu. Thank you to all the marshmallows for staying excited and to @Hulu for giving Veronica a chance to wear her big girl pants. I hope we’re still friends after I taser you."

In the video, which starts out super zoomed in on Bell's mouth (perhaps to invoke the narration she was famous for as the titular character in Veronica Mars and as the narrator in Gossip Girl?), she says, "This is a very important marshmallow announcement." Then she pulls the camera back and adds, "Did you guys know that as of summer 2019, all the old Veronica Mars episodes will be available on Hulu to stream and rewatch? Which is great, 'cause you'll need to brush up since we're making another one!"

Like we said: best. News. Ever.

Per a press release from Hulu, the first three seasons of Veronica Mars will be available to stream starting in summer 2019, as well as the 2014 film, which raised nearly $6 million on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter. Then, in October 2019, eight brand new episodes of Veronica Mars will be available.

According to Hulu, the new series features a plot that is very similar to one show creator Rob Thomas wrote in the 2014 spin-off book, Veronica Mars: The Thousand-Dollar Tan Line. "Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry," the synopsis says. "After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach."

We have so many questions. Will Weevil (Francis Capra) continue to be targeted by the wealthy white families in Neptune? Are Logan (Jason Dohring) and Veronica still together? Has Dick (Ryan Hansen) matured at all? Where in the world is Duncan Kane (Teddy Dunn)?

When Veronica Mars returns in its new format on Hulu next fall, we may get some answers, or we may not. It is a mystery, after all. Whatever happens, we'll be on the edges of our seats, eagerly awaiting any and all updates from Bell, Thomas, and the rest of the cast.