There's some very exciting casting news today for fans of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story: Apocalypse. For the first time in four seasons of the anthology show, Jessica Lange will return to reprise her role as Constance Langdon, the character she played in the show's first season, Murder House.

More: Ryan Murphy Teases a Big Cast Reunion for American Horror Story Season 8

E! News reports that Lange, who's won two Emmys and a Golden Globe for her previous work on American Horror Story, will appear in episode six of the upcoming eighth season. Series regular Sarah Paulson is directing the episode, which also features returning Murder House alums Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott.

Loading...

AHS creator Ryan Murphy shared an exclusive photo of Lange's return to the show on Instagram on Wednesday. He wrote, "To celebrate 300k followers, here's a first look at the return of Queen Constance...the one and only Lady Lange...being directed by that dynamo of wit and talent Sarah Paulson. Love them both!"

In the photo, Lange stands in front of a well-groomed hedge wearing a floral shift and gardening gloves. She and Paulson are laughing, though that doesn't necessarily indicate that what they're filming is happy.

Fans reacted to the photo with incredible excitement. One person commented, "THE LEGENDS" with a crown and heart-eyes emoji. Another simply wrote, "My heart stopped." One commenter even posited their own theory about how Constance returns to Apocalypse, which E! reports is a crossover that combines characters and stories from previous AHS seasons Murder House and Coven.

"OK, I am probably not the first one to figure this out, but check the article in @Cosmopolitan: Bow Down," they wrote. "Michael Langdon the baby in Murder House is the Michael Langdon grown up in Apocalypse and @jessicalangeph (Constance) will be coming back as his grandmother."

In the referenced Cosmopolitan article, the outlet notes that last time we saw Constance, she was looking at her grandson, Michael, looking prouder than ever after he murdered his babysitter when he was just 3 years old. As noted by Vulture, he may actually be the Antichrist, and he's already been shaking things up in Apocalypse. So, what will his grandmother and primary caretaker's appearance mean for the rest of the season?

More: Everything We Know About the New Season of American Horror Story

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX. Lange's episode airs Oct. 17.