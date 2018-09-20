Big changes are coming on The Walking Dead in season nine, and we finally have photographs to help us speculate about what's to come. The first photos released from the AMC drama's new season seem to focus primarily on Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick (Andrew Lincoln) moving forward as a happy family unit along with Rick's daughter, little Judith (twins Chloe and Sophia Garcia-Frizzi).

Entertainment Weekly shared several new photos of The Walking Dead season nine, which jumps forward in time by two years according to showrunner Angela Kang. She said at a Kick-Ass Women of AMC panel in June that characters like Michonne, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Carol (Melissa McBride) will have particularly compelling arcs this year. We've also learned that Lincoln and Cohan will be leaving the show this season, which will surely make it extra emotional.

The photos revealed on EW (and which you can check out below) do focus significantly on the women of The Walking Dead while also revealing things specific to the time jump, like an older Judith Grimes being taken care of by Michonne and Rick. It looks like all three characters are moving on following the tragic demise of Rick's oldest, Carl, back in season eight — but we can't assume that the days of beloved character deaths are over just yet.

Insider reporter Kirsten Acuna shared several of the photos on Twitter, including episode photos from the season nine premiere, "A New Beginning," as well as behind-the-scenes shots.

Loading...

In behind-the-scenes photos, Michonne slays a zombie and there are some sweet "family" shots of Gurira, Lincoln, and the young actress playing grown-up Judith.

Loading...

Acuna also shared shots from the fourth episode. It would seem that Daryl (Norman Reedus) on a motorcycle is a repeated image this season, which we're definitely here for.

Loading...

Although these photos don't necessarily reveal plot points for season nine (do they ever?), they do make us even more eager to see how the show moves into the future in the new season. How will Michonne and Judith move on after Rick's departure? Are Maggie and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) as in love as they look? Is Daryl OK?

To find out, we'll have to tune into The Walking Dead season nine premiere on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 9/8c.