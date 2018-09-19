With two Jurassic World films under her belt, it's safe to say Bryce Dallas Howard knows a thing or two about dinosaurs. She has brought the beloved Jurassic Park franchise back to life with two blockbuster installments — Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — and a third installment in on its way. With Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom finally available to watch at home (it was released on digital Sept. 4 and Blu-Ray Sept. 18), SheKnows wanted to put Howard's newfound knowledge of dinosaurs to the test with a couple rounds of dino trivia we whipped up — with a few surprise questions about costars Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum.

Not surprisingly, Howard’s wits were as sharp as a velociraptor’s claws and her knowledge was plentiful, ultimately passing our quiz like a total pro. Not only did she correctly answer our question about the sound it is believed dinosaurs once made, but she was actually down to give a preview of that sound — and yes, it's hilarious to watch. Oh, and speaking of hilarious, Howard, without hesitating, revealed what her dinosaur name would be thanks to her instantly recognizable laugh: Laughasaurus.

Basically, this is a trivia session you don't want to miss.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is out now on digital and Blu-Ray. You can check out our interview with Bryce Dallas Howard here.