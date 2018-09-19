Remember those rumors that Kelly Clarkson was getting her own talk show? Well, not only are they true, but now we also know a little bit about what that show might be like (other than awesome, which is a given with Clarkson as host). During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, the pop superstar spilled the beans on her new gig.

First, Clarkson revealed that last year’s winner of The Voice, Brynn Cartelli, will be joining her on tour next year. “She’s opening, and Kelsea Ballerini. We’re starting in January. It’s cool,” said Clarkson. Which, c’mon, would be exciting on its own.

But then Clarkson casually slipped in the confirmation we’ve all been waiting for. “I’m doing this thing to kind of prep for my talk show that’s gonna be next year, but we’re doing a live segment during my show,” she said, “so every night on tour we’re going live online… I’ve got a lot of jobs, Jimmy!”

A visibly surprised Fallon quickly pointed out, “This is a big announcement because this has not been announced yet…” Although Clarkson brushed if off as no big deal (“Well, it’s been leaked!”), the enthusiastic response from Fallon and the audience makes it clear this is, in fact, kind of a big deal.

“Are we going head-to-head at 11:30? Fallon joked, feigning indignation. “How dare you take my job!”

According to Clarkson, the news came as just as big of a shock to her as it did to anyone else. “I didn’t think I’d ever do it, but then, yeah, we shot the pilot. And it’s kind of… well, I love talking. It’s kind of like my favorite pastime, so,” Clarkson trailed off as the audience laughed.

She also admitted that she’s already found her weakness when it comes to the talk show format.

“It’s hard for me to shut up, though. You have to listen to people who come on your show, an I just keep talking,” she revealed. That’s the only thing I’ve gotta work on: listening.”

As if all of this wasn’t promising enough, Clarkson added that her show will appear right before The Ellen DeGeneres Show. So, maybe we should all start having mandatory forced laugh sessions now to prepare our stomach muscles and laugh boxes (that’s totally a thing, right?) for the back-to-back hilarity we’ll soon be laughing our way through each day.

Fallon was all of us as he gushed, “Gosh, that’s going to be a good block right there.”

When asked about whether or not she’ll have a band, Clarkson offered up more details, revealing her band would be on the show — which would be “a little different,” since she’s also obviously still a singer-slash-entertainer.

“We sing every day on the show and do this fan request thing. It’s fun,” she said. “In the pilot, I got people to sing with me and do little skits. So, it’s very musical as well. It would be weird if it wasn’t.”

And don’t worry — this isn’t one of those things you hear about and get all pumped about, only for it not to come to fruition. Per TVLine, The Kelly Clarkson Show, as it has been officially titled, has officially been picked up by NBC.

According to the network, it will be a “fun, energetic show that breaks with tradition.” Each episode will be filled with “remarkable stories, celebrity guests, spontaneous surprises, humor, heart and, of course, good music!”

Well, now we're just extra excited to see what the final result will look like. Is it 2019 yet?