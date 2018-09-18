Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s brood is about to get a little bit bigger. On Tuesday, the singer-slash-entrepreneur enlisted her kids — 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace — to help her announce that they’re getting another sibling.

In fact, not only is Simpson pregnant, but the precious family of four (for now) already knows the sex of the baby, which they also revealed on Tuesday. The two-part Instagram post Simpson made was actually a super-cute gender reveal that clued in Simpson’s family — and all the rest of us — that she’s having another girl.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” she captioned the photo of pink balloons spilling into the air. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

And now that the news is out, Simpson isn’t wasting any time showing off her sweet baby bump. In a photo posted to Instagram a few hours after the gender reveal, the mama donned a long, multicolored dress and cradled her belly. “My Baby Love,” she wrote.

This baby confirmation is maybe the cutest one we've seen this year, and we can't wait to follow Simpson on her pregnancy journey. Congrats are in order for Simpson, Johnson, Maxwell and Ace!