If you’ve been feeling like your life is a lie since Chrissy Teigen revealed the real pronunciation of her name on Twitter earlier this week, the model’s appearance at the Emmys probably only made things worse. On Monday, while chatting with E!’s Giuliana Rancic, Teigen reiterated her last name's incorrect pronunciation — along with a few others. And, naturally, we’re all shook.

When asked on the red carpet about her last-name revelation, Teigen took a minute to fully set the record straight. “It’s Tie-gen,” she told Rancic, at which point her husband, John Legend, added, “Tie-gen is the official, real Norwegian name.”

Mind still blown.

That’s not all, though. Teigen also reminded everyone that her name isn’t the only celebrity name that is getting mispronounced all the time. According to Teigen, she was inspired to speak up after hearing another star reveal her own name-bungling debacle: Ariana Grande.

In case you missed it, Grande brought to light during an August interview with Apple Beats 1 that her famous last name isn’t exactly what you think it is.

“My grandparents said Gran-dee. My brother [Frankie Grande] kind of changed it to Grawn-day because Gran-dee was kind of like the Americanized version of it,” Grande explained, clarifying, “I grew up saying, 'Gran-dee.'”

Alluding to this moment while chatting with Rancic, Teigen joked, “That’s way bigger. Mine is the least of anyone’s worries.”

In that vein, Teigen also referenced the fact that we’ve all apparently been saying Rihanna’s name wrong too. (Seriously, though, why hasn’t someone corrected us?!)

This isn’t exactly new news, but it still shocks us every time we hear it. In a Snapchat video that surfaced in 2015, Rihanna refers to herself not as "Ri-ah-nuh" — the way many of us pronounce her name — but, rather, "Ri-anne-uh."

We weren’t ready for all of these bombs from Teigen, who we're dubbing the official celebrity name-truther from here on out. It's really only a matter of time before she reveals yet another celebrity name we’ve been botching our whole lives — and we can't wait for it to happen.