Will any of us ever forget the words to "Spice Up Your Life"? This seminal smash hit from the Spice Girls has been a karaoke favorite for more than 20 years. At London Fashion Week on Sunday, Victoria Beckham (formerly known as Posh Spice) reminded people exactly why this song is such a jam — and why we'll forever approve of her reliving her Spice Girls glory days — while participating in a celebratory karaoke session during London Fashion Week.

In a video posted on Beckham's Instagram early Monday, she can be seen lip-synching the pre-chorus and part of the chorus from "Spice Up Your Life" while she performs the iconic dance routine from the music video, all while standing on a couch. If you had any doubts about Beckham being able to channel all that big Spice Girls energy... well, think again.

Beckham captioned the video, "Disclaimer: high heels on the sofa at @marksclubmayfair. #startsomethingpriceless @mastercarduk x VB #VBSince08."

The nostalgic, seemingly impromptu performance took place at a party in Beckham's honor, continuing the celebration of the 10-year anniversary of her namesake fashion label, Victoria Beckham, after a show earlier in the day. People reports that this was the first time Beckham held her show in London rather than in New York City during New York Fashion Week, as she's done in the past.

Throughout the weekend, Beckham shared photos from London Fashion Week, including shots with hubby David Beckham and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful (the couple is on the magazine's October issue along with their children), her parents and her clients. She is clearly excited about this anniversary show, as she should be — 10 years of success in the fashion industry is a major accomplishment.

"So grateful for the past 10 years," she wrote in the caption of a photo of herself, descending a grand staircase. "Thank u #TeamVB x VB Kisses #VBSS19 #LFW #VBSince08."

Per People, Beckham was all smiles as she thanked the audience at her show on Sunday. Her husband and family were there to support her in this major career moment, and we love that her hard work keeps paying off — and that she shared such a fun moment from Sunday's party with her followers.