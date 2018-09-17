Cher isn't afraid to speak up about her beliefs or experiences, as evidenced by her candor in interviews and on Twitter. But in June, when she was a guest at a live show of James Corden's The Late Late Show in London, she participated in a game that was similar to truth or dare: "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." Cher and Corden both had the option of eating dried caterpillars, haggis and cow's tongue, among other "delicacies," or answering questions about everything from their love lives to celebrity encounters to career moves. The results were interesting to say the least, and now, she's expanding on some of the previous comments she made about ex-boyfriend Tom Cruise — and the outcome is interesting.

Saturday, in an interview with The Daily Mail, Cher admitted that Corden's first question quoted her on something she doesn't deny saying but also doesn't remember saying. Corden asked, "You said Tom Cruise is one of your top five favorite lovers — who are the other four?" Rather than divulge the answer, Cher opted to eat some freeze-dried caterpillars.

"I could have said it," Cher told The Daily Mail. "God knows I say everything. Although I think I’m much more guarded now because of social media and because everyone has a camera. You can’t get any privacy now."

She did admit that she and Cruise are still friends. "Though I don’t get what he does, that whole Scientology thing. I can’t understand it so I just… don’t."

Cher and Cruise met at Sean Penn and Madonna's wedding in 1985, per The Daily Mail. Then, Cher said, they were both invited to an event at the White House for folks who have dyslexia. "We didn’t go out till way later, but there definitely was a connection there," she said.

In the same interview, Cher indulged readers with some information about other previous romances. The Daily Mail reports that she said she's "still sweet" on most of her exes, including deceased ex-husbands Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman. On former boyfriend Val Kilmer, who costarred with Cruise in Top Gun, Cher said, "[W]hen we kissed I thought my head would shoot right off my body." On David Geffen, she said, "If it wasn't for him I'd have ended up on the street." She called Gene Simmons "the one I'm crazy about" and described Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora as "one of the most underrated singers ever."

Cher also said that her diva personality in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is nothing like her personality in real life. She also promised she won't stop tweeting or fighting for what she believes is right, which makes us as happy as the rest of this incredible interview.