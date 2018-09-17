No, you didn't misread that headline. We've all been mispronouncing Chrissy Teigen's surname wrong for years, according to Teigen (and her mom) who responded to a fan tweet on Sept. 16 alleging this not-so-conspiracy theory. Here's what went down.

It started when someone tweeted a video from Australian breakfast radio show, The Kyle & Jackie O Show, wherein they talked about how Arianna Grande's last name is actually pronounced "Grand-ee", not "Grahnd-ay", though Grande has never corrected anyone about it (but did casually comment on it in August). Someone quote-tweeted that and wrote, "You know how innocent you have to be to allow a world to pronounce yo last name wrong yo whole life and just go along with it?"

Then, a Teigen fan added, "Well we pronounce @chrissyteigen's name wrong all the time." Getting tagged into the conversation made Teigen herself respond, and she blew our minds with this revelation.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Teigen tweeted, "Word! gave up a long time ago. Last name is tie-gen not tee-gen." Say what? When one fan pointed out that even Teigen pronounces her last name with a long "e" sound, she she said, "I know. I even correct people when they say it correctly. It’s all v effed up."

"I don’t correct people, ever," she added in another tweet. "They can call me Janet and I won’t. Wrong order? I’ll eat it. Taxi going to the wrong airport? I’ll change my flight." Then, apparently overwhelmed with the replies in her notifications, Teigen added, "I don't correct people but I do I don't know im [sic] so tired please let me go."

In order to properly put a rest to the topic, Teigen recorded a video of herself — and her mom — confirming that her name is pronounced Tie-gen, not Tee-gen.

"I'm tired of living this lie," Teigen said in the vid. "It's Tie-gen." Then she yelled, "Isn't it, Mom?" and aimed the camera into another room. Off-camera, her mom shouts, "Yep!" When Teigen brings the camera back to herself, she says, "Told you. It's Tie-gen." She seems pretty amused by the whole thing.

We learned two things this weekend: how to pronounce Teigen's name, and how to pronounce Grande's. Now the question is: how many celebrities' names are we mispronouncing on a regular basis? The number is probably overwhelming.