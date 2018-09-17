When Grey's Anatomy finally returns, and with a two-hour season 15 premiere, fans will get to watch the ins and outs of Meredith's dating life. It's no secret that this season has been dubbed the "season of love." Based on a new interview showrunner Krista Vernoff did with TV Line published on Sept. 16, it sure sounds like Meredith's journey to find love again will give fans joy, but, of course, it won't be without complications.

"It’s hard, and everybody has to do it, so it’s very human and very relatable," Vernoff said about dating. "I was really interested in seeing someone as beautiful and smart and funny and complex as Meredith actually have to put herself out there." She continued, "That’s what she’s doing this season, and it’s something that somehow we’ve never really seen in 15 seasons of this show!"

Vernoff also described Meredith dating as follows: "I can’t tease who she will end up with, but I can say that it is going to be a joyful, funny, complicated journey to get there."

At least it doesn't sound like a tragic ordeal, like Grey's is used to. Vernoff promised TV Line in August that not only is Meredith "very much a part of our Season of Love," but that she will end up with someone. "The question this season is not 'Will Meredith Grey find love again,' but 'With whom will she find love?,'" Vernoff posed to TV Line.

All that said, let's hope Meredith dating and the process in finding her next great love will be as joyous as it sounds. Based on the season 15 trailer, Meredith definitely looks to be having fun. If you haven't watched the promo yet, you'll probably be surprised to see Meredith in bed DeLuca. Yes, you read that right.

It seems like the two have sex, but as for whether or not the footage is dream or reality remains unknown. There's a very good chance Meredith could be fantasizing about DeLuca, or, you know, maybe they really do have sex. Whatever the case, TV Line reported on Sept. 11 that DeLuca is "not The One" for Meredith.

So, if not DeLuca, then who? Let's not rule out Chris Carmack's new character, Link, who has been described as an "ortho god." He could very well be the one who sweeps Meredith off her feet. Whatever the case, fans will just have to wait until the drama returns to find out for sure.

Grey's Anatomy season 15 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c on ABC.