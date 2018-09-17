Richard Gere & His Wife Are Officially Expecting, & the Dalai Lama Approves

It’s a mystery no more — Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Gere, have confirmed they are expecting their first child together. And it would appear their baby has already received a unique blessing!

Alejandra shared the happy news on Instagram Sunday, posting a picture of herself and Richard along with none other than the Dalai Lama. “A very special moment just a few minutes ago,” Alejandra captioned the snapshot. “Getting blessings for our precious to come... we couldn’t announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama. Un momento muy especial para nosotros hace unos minutos.. Muy feliz recibiendo bendiciones para nuestro preciado tesoro por llegar... no lo podía anunciarlo sin antes habérselo dicho a su SS Dalai Lama.”

This will be the first child for Richard, 69, and Alejandra, 35, his third wife. However, they each have one child from previous relationships. Richard and ex-wife Carey Lowell have a son, Homer, 18. Alejandra has a 5-year-old son, Albert, from her first marriage.

While rubbing elbows with the Dalai Lama is certainly extraordinary, Richard — a practicing Tibetan Buddhist — first met the Dalai Lama in the early ‘90s.

Alejandra, an activist, shares many of the same values. In an interview with Hola!, the Pretty Woman actor revealed that she makes him the best version of himself. “I have found the quiet and happy life that I have always sought,” he said.

And the feeling is clearly mutual. In an earlier interview with Hola!, Alejandra said, “I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path.”