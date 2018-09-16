Carrie Underwood Reveals She Had Three Miscarriages Before Current Pregnancy

Carrie Underwood is currently pregnant, but the country superstar says the road to a second child was not without major obstacles. In a new interview, Underwood opens up about her heartbreaking experience of having three miscarriages over the past two years.

In August, the 35-year-old and her NHL husband Mike Fisher announced they are expecting a baby — meaning the couple’s 3-year-old son Isaiah will soon be a big brother.

But, according to a new interview with Underwood, the pair had originally hoped that would happen much sooner.

“Here we go. Oh, lawdy! 2017 just wasn’t how I imagined it,” Underwood said on CBS Sunday Morning. “I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on music, and I have a baby. We got pregnant early 2017, and didn’t work out…. Yeah. It happens,” revealed Underwood.

The couple rallied, though, and simply hoped for the best. “And that was the thing, in the beginning it was like, ‘Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn’t Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it,’” she said, adding. “And we got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn’t work out.”

Still, Underwood and Fisher decided to keep trying and trusting.

“Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn’t work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, ‘Okay, like, what’s the deal? What is all of this?’ And throughout the whole process, you know, I’m writing and, like, literally right after finding out that I would lose a baby, I’d have a writing session, I’d be like, ‘Let’s go. You know, I can’t just sit around thinking about this. Like, I wanna work, I wanna do this,’” Underwood explained.

It was the music, says Underwood, that proved to be her true outlet during this unimaginably difficult time. She would have to put on a smiling face for interviews and photo shoots, but then she could come back and pour her emotions into her music. It proved “therapeutic” for her.

And, to be honest, she needed a way to work through the complexity of what she was feeling. Because she felt she’d been blessed so much already, she didn’t think it was fair to complain about the miscarriages.

“I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid,” she said. “Can I be mad? No… and I got mad.”

Underwood was particularly torn when she thought she was in the midst of a fourth miscarriage. With Fisher out of town, she curled up in bed beside a sleeping Isaiah and sobbed. “And I was like, ‘Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid,’” she said.

A few days later, Underwood learned she wasn’t having a miscarriage — rather, she was pregnant and would be having a second child.

“And for the first time, I feel like I actually told God how I felt. And I feel like we’re supposed to do that,” she says, adding that maybe “He heard me.”

Although all is still well with mama and baby, Underwood did recently have a scary bout with a viral illness while on tour in the U.K. “I ended up in a German hospital for three days,” she said last week during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “They were so sweet and so nice and we were like in our room trying to learn German and communicate with the people.”

Whew, what a year! Best wishes for continued health for Underwood and her sweet family.