The Royal Family Wishes Prince Harry a Happy 34th Birthday via Instagram

Happy Birthday, Prince Harry! Everyone’s favorite red-headed royal turns 34 today and, let’s be honest, the year he’s had is likely gift enough for the good prince. Not only has he further endeared himself to the world through his continued charity work, but he also put a ring on former Suits star Meghan Markle. Still, it’s nice to receive a little something on your birthday — and while we don’t know for certain what other gifts are in store for the Duke of Sussex today, we do know that the royal family took to Instagram to celebrate his life.

In a series of cute posts on their official social media accounts, the royal family gave shout-outs to Prince Harry in honor of his birthday. On Kensington Palace’s feed, they posted a photo of Harry smiling, with the caption, “Thank you everyone for your lovely message on The Duke of Sussex’s birthday! #HappyBirthdayHRH.”

Also throwing in some celebratory sentiments was @theroyalfamily account, who likewise shared a photo of a beaming Prince Harry. “Wishing HRH The Duke of Sussex a very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthdayHRH.”

Royal Collection Trust, the organization tasked with looking after guests to royal residences, posted a short but sweet note on Twitter. “#HappyBirthday to #PrinceHarry, who was born on this day in 1984,” it read.

But our personal favorite came by way of royal commentator Omid Scobie, who tweeted a precious video of the down-to-earth prince dancing to Katy Perry’s “Firework” at a Chilean daycare center in 2014. “Happy birthday to the kind of getting stuck in and being a good sport!” wrote Scobie.

Although it’s unclear precisely how Harry’s wife, Markle, will celebrate her royal husband on his 34th birthday, People did manage to dig up several telling quotes from the former actor’s now-defunct social media accounts and lifestyle site, The Tig.

“It’s easy to grab another T-shirt for your man — but you’ll likely steal it for PJs anyway. Instead give him something creative that he’ll actually enjoy,” Markle once wrote of gift-giving.

So, we apparently know what she won’t be getting Harry. What seems more likely is that Markle will plan a cozy night in for the royal couple.

“Let’ discuss the simple pleasures in life: holding someone’s hand so seamlessly that you can’t decipher their fingers from your own, fresh baked bread smeared with briny French butter, a smile that says you are endlessly adored, the sizzle and smell of sautéing onions, and finding the perfect book,” Markle once said.

And, if you ask us, that sounds like a pretty perfect birthday night.