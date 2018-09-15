BiP's Jenna Cooper Vows to Win Jordan Kimball Back After Cheating Scandal

Jenna Cooper may be down, but she’s not out. Per the Bachelor in Paradise alum’s most recent Instagram post, she won’t give up on her relationship with Jordan Kimball — cheating scandal be damned.

In case you missed it, Cooper and Kimball appeared on the BiP "After the Finale" special on Tuesday, during which they gushed about their engagement. The pair even asked host Chris Harrison to officiate their wedding in Mexico next year on June 9.

However, mere hours after the finale special aired, explosive allegations surfaced on Reality Steve claiming Cooper had been cheating on Kimball (with the receipts to prove it). In the following days, Kimball ultimately decided to end the relationship.

But on Friday night, Cooper took to IG to clarify that she isn’t going anywhere yet. “To Jordan, our families, friends, and supporters: please stand by as I prepare to provide the true facts that will demonstrate the fraud perpetrated by terrible individuals. Please be patient as this takes time. In the interim, I appreciate all the continued love and support I have received. I am presently back home with my family trying to heal from this heartbreak,” Cooper wrote.

She continued, addressing Kimball directly, “And to Jordan, I am sorry that horrible people have used fabricated, hateful efforts to come between us. I promise you that the truth will be set free in the coming weeks, and will unquestionably be to your satisfaction.”

Cooper underscored that when she clears her name, she looks forward to “moving forward with Jordan, and life.”

Whether a reconciliation with Kimball is even possible at this point remains to be seen. He hasn’t posted anything since Wednesday when he explained why he had decided to walk away from the engagement. That evening, he appeared on Reality Steve’s podcast, where he admitted he believes the screengrabs of Cooper’s alleged affair texts are authentic.

“I got played," he said. "It’s looking like I got played, and once you got played, the last thing you want to do is get fooled as well.” Kimball told the podcast host that, given the phrasing and emoji patterns in the messages, he believed it was “my Jenna.”

Asked by ET about the whole debacle, host Chris Harrison says he was just as shocked as everyone else. “If she’s faking it, she fooled me too,” he admitted, adding that he was “still rooting for them.”