Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a Hollywood power couple, make no mistake. This week alone, Legend became the first ever black man to win an EGOT and then announced that he's joining NBC's The Voice as a coach in season 16, but Teigen has been busy with her own big announcements. On Thursday, Teigen announced that she's launching a kitchen collection at Target, named after her 2016 best-selling cookbook, Cravings.

But when her husband's Voice news dropped the same day and overshadowed her new cookware, Teigen took matters into her own hands and roasted him on Instagram — in a post celebrating their anniversary. Talk about a power move.

On Friday, Teigen shared a romantic photo of the moment when she and Legend sealed their marriage with a kiss, five years ago. She wrote, "12 years ago today, I met the man of my dreams. And 5 years ago today, we got married. We have two babies and some pups and a life I am grateful to have. My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we've created."

Then she added, "But you are an asshole for releasing your @nbcthevoice news on my target launch day for real."

To be fair, Legend did retweet Teigen twice about the news. He was also in her photos at the Target/Cravings event, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. But we have to applaud Teigen for staying on brand and not missing the opportunity to once again lovingly poke fun at her hubby.

In his own Instagram post celebrating their anniversary, Legend took the chance to gently rib Teigen back by reminding his 8.8 million followers about her new kitchenware line.

"What can I say on a day like today?" he wrote. "I could talk about the 12 beautiful years I've known you. I could talk about the 5 years of wedded bliss, the 2 wonderful children we've brought into this world. But I feel the urge to say something far more important. I LOVE your new kitchenware line at @Target. I can't wait for it to come out on September 30th. I'm so proud of everything you've done in your career and how much joy you bring to people's lives. Did I mention that your Cravings Cookbook is coming out Tuesday? Because it's coming out Tuesday. I love you, baby."

He got the verbiage a little twisted (Teigen's cookbook came out in 2016, and September 30th is a Sunday), but we're pretty sure Teigen can forgive him, especially since he made such a heartfelt declaration toward her new line. These two have a lot to celebrate this week and we love to see them thriving.