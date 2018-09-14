Judy Greer and Jennifer Garner aren't just good friends, they are the best of friends. In fact, the pair has known each other for 14 years. And while solid, long-term friendships are hard to come by — especially in Hollywood — it seems Greer and Garner have it all figured out. In fact, when Greer spoke about Garner on The Social, a talk show on CTV, she got very emotional. Well, to put it more plainly Greer broke down in tears but don't worry — she had a super sweet reason to do so.

“I just really love her so much, and she is such a special person,” Greer told The Social cohosts Melissa Grelo, Cynthia Loyst, Elaine Lui and Marci Ien. “There’s not a lot of people in the world that deserve everything that they’ve gotten, and all the success, and she is one of them. I’m really happy for her."

“She’s also, like, a really amazing mom and a really great friend,” Greer said. “And I don’t understand how she has time for all of it because I do not.”

Oh, my gosh, we can't handle how sweet she is!

For those not too familiar with their friendship, Greer and Garner met when they were filming the beloved rom-com 13 Going on 30. While the pair has shared several major milestones together, including Garner's recent induction on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Twitter users still could not get enough of this new, endearing moment in their friendship journey.

Of course, some users used Greer's interview to express how much they loved their own friends:

Truth be told, there were dozens of comments which echoed the sentiments expressed above and we have to admit that we totally agree — these two are definitely #FriendshipGoals.