The Conners are officially moving on without their matriarch in the first set photos from the Roseanne spinoff's series premiere. While we don't know for sure how Roseanne Barr's character will be written out of her TV family's lives, a recent comment from John Goodman makes us think that she's likely been killed off — and the background details in these photos hint at that too.

As reported by Us Weekly, photos from The Conners show stars Lecy Goranson (who plays Becky, Roseanne's daughter), Sara Gilbert (who plays Darlene, Roseanne's other daughter), Laurie Metcalf (who plays Jackie, Roseanne's sister), John Goodman (who plays Dan, Roseanne's husband), and Ames McNamara (who plays Mark, Darlene's child and Roseanne's grandchild) going about their lives just like they always have, with some key changes.

In one photo, Becky and Darlene appear to be balancing checkbooks and handling other finances together at the kitchen table, possibly, as speculated by Us, to help out their newly solo dad.

In another photo, aunt Jackie looks worried while Darlene holds a mug in her hands and smiles at the same scene. Behind them, multiple casserole dishes paint the scene of a family whose neighbors have brought by food in the wake of a death.

Another photo shows Jackie speaking to her nieces, Darlene and Becky, and her brother-in-law, Dan. Although we can't see Jackie's face, we can see that the conversation is taking place outside on the porch and the Conners all look super-serious or worried. Based on the clothing and tone, this photo might follow the one of Jackie and Darlene in the kitchen.

The last photo shows a lot of heart and hope. In it, Dan toasts Mark in the kitchen while Mark seemingly works on their homework.

Whatever happened to Barr in the narrative of The Conners, it's clear that her TV family is doing their best, just like they've always done. Barr was fired by ABC in the spring after she made racist remarks about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett on Twitter. The network also canceled the Roseanne reboot, despite top viewer ratings, because of the controversy.

The Conners premieres on ABC on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8/7c.