In case Westworld returning for a third season isn't exciting enough, the show just added yet another heavy-hitter to its cast. Aaron Paul, who won three Emmys for his role as Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad, is reportedly joining the cast in season three and we're excited and full of theories about who he might play.

More: All the Westworld Questions We Now Have for Season 3

According to Deadline, there are few details about Paul's role, but rumor has it that he'll be part of the regular cast in the new season. After the news broke on September 13, he tweeted something that may give a hint to who he'll play.

Loading...

"I feel like I'm in a dream Dolores," Paul tweeted. "Can you wake me up from this dream?"

In addition to tweeting about Westworld, Paul shared the same photo on Instagram, with the same quote. He also wrote, "Feeling blessed and humbled to finally be able to mention this little secret of mine. Thank you Jonathan and Lisa and all of the people over at @westworldhbo for allowing me to come play in your park. See you all very soon."

When we last saw Dolores (played by Evan Rachel Wood) in the season two finale, she transferred her consciousness over to the body of Charlotte Hale (played by Tessa Thompson), making it possible for her to leave the park and letting her get to work creating hosts in the real world. Is it possible that Paul will play a new love interest for Dolores? Perhaps he'll be one of the first hosts she creates outside the park, so he can help her in her mission.

Since the Breaking Bad series finale in 2013, Paul has been incredibly busy with new projects. He starred in Hulu's The Path and he's a regular in the first series of the upcoming Apple anthology series, Are You Sleeping? He's also been voicing Todd Chavez on Netflix's Bojack Horseman since 2014.

More: The Internet’s Favorite Theories About Westworld Season 3

With the way Westworld season two ended, we were already looking forward to the recently-ordered third season but Paul's casting makes it that much better. Until we know more about his role, we'll have to keep theorizing — but we know we may still be off the mark, since showrunner Jonathan Nolan told The Hollywood Reporter in August that season three will be a "radical shift." We're so ready.