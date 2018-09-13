John Legend is probably one of the busiest people in Hollywood. The 39 year-old just became the first black man to win an EGOT (win at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award) and now he's adding yet another thing to his plate: joining The Voice as a coach for season 16.

According to Variety, Legend will join current judges Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and host Carson Daly when season 16 hits the air in spring 2019. He will be taking current judge Jennifer Hudson's spot when she vacates her chair after season 15, which premieres September 24.

Legend shared the news on Twitter on September 12, saying simply, "I'm excited!" He also shared an update on Instagram, where he went more in-depth on his feelings about the new gig.

Legend shared an official NBC promotional headshot with the words, "Introducing Coach John Legend" written across the bottom. In the caption of the post, Legend wrote, "I’m thrilled to join the coaches of @nbcthevoice. I've been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL."

He's not the only one who's excited for his turn in the judge's chair. President of the alternative and reality group at NBC, Paul Telegdy, told The Hollywood Reporter, “John Legend is a one-of-a-kind musician and producer with remarkable skills that are beyond measure. His multi-dimensional career and incredible talents provide a repertoire that will excite and inspire our artists. This coaching panel is sure to ignite season 16.”

We won't complain about more Legend in our lives, especially in a role where he gets to help develop other musicians who hope to follow in his footsteps. We're ready for #TeamJL.