If Michelle Obama releasing a memoir isn't exciting enough, the former first lady has now announced that she'll be embarking on a 10-city book tour to promote it this fall. Starting on Nov. 13, when Becoming hits shelves, Obama will make her way across the U.S. to promote her new book and share some of its content with readers — so grab your tickets now, because these dates are sure to fill up fast.

On Wednesday, Obama took to Instagram to announce her book tour with a video.

"Over this time that I’ve been out of the White House, I’ve had time to think and reflect for the first time in a long time, and I spent some time really thinking about the people and the stories and the experiences that have shaped me and helped me become the person I am today, and I am proud of what I’ve created," Obama said in her video announcement. "I’m proud because it’s candid. It’s totally and utterly me. So I’m also a little frightened because it’s candid and honest and open, but I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

In her caption, Obama expanded on her thoughts, remarking that the "stats" of who she is are often all she reveals when talking about herself, but in Becoming, she digs much deeper.

She wrote, "This fall, I’d like to share that fuller story with all of you on my book tour. It’s the story of my humdrum plainness, my tiny victories, my lasting bruises, my ordinary hopes and worries. It’s the story of who I am, truly, and I’m proud of it—blemishes and all."

Per Us Weekly, the Becoming book tour kicks off in Obama's hometown of Chicago on release day, Nov. 13. Then she'll make stops in Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Boston; Philadelphia; Brooklyn; Detroit; Denver; and San Jose before ending the tour in Dallas on Dec. 17.

“I hope that this tour will inspire others to reflect upon and share their own stories — all the joys and sorrows, all the scars and renewals — so that together, we can better recognize that each of us, in our own way, is in a constant process of becoming,” Obama said in a press release.

In addition to the release of Becoming and her book tour, Obama has been cochairing the "When We All Vote" campaign, working with young leaders through the Obama Foundation and developing content for a Netflix deal with husband Barack Obama under their Higher Ground Productions banner. Michelle Obama has an incredibly full plate, which is why it's extra cool that she's going on tour to interact with her readers and fans.

Further details on Obama's book tour, including presale information, can be found at her website. Tickets go on sale for the public on Friday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.