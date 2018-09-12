Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry is looking to conquer another creative realm! Not only will she be starring in the upcoming MMA drama Bruised, but Berry will also be making her directorial debut.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she’ll be teaming up with producer Basil Iwanyk, whom Berry worked with on John Wick 3: Parabellum (now in post-production). Although Berry has served as executive producer before — recent examples include 2017’s Kidnap — this is the first time she’ll be stepping behind the camera as a director.

Berry will also have a starring role in Bruised as a disgraced MMA fighter by the name of Jackie, aka “Justice.” Per THR, Jackie must rise to the challenge when the six-year-old son she walked out on reappears in her life. She has to conquer her own demons in order to step in the ring with MMA’s rising crop of fighters but, if she can, she may just be able to become the mom her little boy needs.

And if you ask Berry’s trainer, having the actress step into the role of a fierce MMA fighter isn’t too farfetched.

“If Halle wasn’t an actress, she would very easily transition into becoming a professional athlete if she was coached the right way,” trainer Peter Lee Thomas told People in August. “She’s also not afraid to experiment and explore and take risks when it comes to fitness because she understands that in order for there to be potential growth and change, she’s going to have to do things that are commonly difficult to do.”

In fact, when Thomas first met Berry, he was shocked to learn she was 51 — largely due to her athletic prowess. “I had no idea what her age was when I met her. I never looked or was interested in that and when I found out I was absolutely shellshocked because she has the discipline and athleticism of a 25-year-old,” he explained.

Based on Berry’s previous body of work and that one-two punch of qualities, we have no doubt she’ll K.O. her first turn as director.