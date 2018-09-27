Reese Witherspoon might be one of the busiest women working in front of and behind the camera these days. Her entertainment career is bigger than just a film or television role. She's developing projects, producing movies and finding ways women can share their voices.

She's become her own media empire with several different platforms to share her ideas and beliefs, possibly influenced by her good friend, powerful industry leader Oprah Winfrey. There seem to certain blueprints Witherspoon is following based upon her recent announcements and moves — and we like it.

If you're having a hard time keeping up with all of her news, you aren't alone. We've compiled a list of the must-follow projects Witherspoon is working on these days. She's definitely taking names and ready to be heard beyond acting on-screen.

1. Big Little Lies season 2

Everyone is waiting on the season two trailer of Big Little Lies. The next season will pick up where the novel left off, and David E. Kelley wrote all seven episodes. Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are back as producers, and the second season is already in the can. Witherspoon only teased us with a few on-set photos to keep all of her storyline a secret — what's with that ice cream cone? The show will return in 2019.

2. Promoting her book, Whiskey in a Teacup

Witherspoon has a book out! Whiskey in a Teacup was released on Sept. 18. It's a true Southern lifestyle book with everything you need to entertain Witherspoon style.

She even explained why she chose the title in a recent Instagram post: "My grandmother always said: Southern women were like 'Whiskey In A Teacup'. They may look graceful and delicate on the outside...but are strong and fiery inside! I’ve always loved that...and think it applies to so many women."

3. Working on a new Apple TV series

If you want more of Jennifer Aniston and Witherspoon together on your TV screens beyond Friends, then you are in luck. These dynamic actors will be taping their currently untitled Apple TV show beginning in October in both New York and Los Angeles.

The series will be based on the book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV by Brian Stetler. Both actors are also executive producing, and they will co-own the show. It currently has a two-season, 20-episode order from Apple TV, and both Witherspoon and Aniston are rumored to be earning $1.25 million per episode.

In addition to her series with Aniston, Witherspoon has two other projects with Apple TV that her company Hello Sunshine is producing: a crime thriller called Are You Sleeping? starring Octavia Spencer and a half-hour comedy series that was supposed to star Kristen Wiig. However, Wiig's schedule for Wonder Woman changed, so a new actor will be cast.

4. Running the show at Hello Sunshine

Earlier this year, Witherspoon teamed up with AT&T for a subscription-based video-on-demand channel, Hello Sunshine. That channel is delivering original content starring Witherspoon and other TV personalities. The docuseries Master the Mess premiered Sept. 4 on the network, featuring The Home Edit experts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin delivering a little humor to our messy, disorganized lives.

5. Appearing on Shine On With Reese Witherspoon

This is Witherspoon's Oprah moment. Her first unscripted series, Shine On With Reese Witherspoon, is being billed as show focusing in on "female trailblazers." The Hello Sunshine series kicked off in July with Dolly Parton as the first guest. Other episodes include visits with America Ferrara, Pink and Simone Askew, the first black woman to lead the West Point cadets.

6. Participating in Hello Sunshine x Together Live

You might be exhausted just from reading this much, but Witherspoon has yet another big project this fall called Hello Sunshine x Together Live. It's a live event coming to 10 cities and involves female leaders who are making an impact in different sectors of business, the arts, literature and more. If you are looking for inspiration, you will probably find it in some of the confirmed speakers, including Witherspoon, Yara Shahidi, Abby Wambach, Glennon Doyle and Priya Parker. General tickets go on sale Friday.

7. Showing off the goods for Draper James for Crate & Barrel

If entertainment isn't your thing, Witherspoon has you covered with her fashion and home decor line, Draper James. On Sept. 11, she launched her fall collection of dishware with the home design store Crate & Barrel. This is her second collection with the store.

8. Acting her heart out

In addition to Big Little Lies and her Apple TV show, Witherspoon has a full slate of acting gigs coming up. Most of the projects have just been announced or are in pre-production, so it could be two to four years before we see them come to fruition. The most important one on the list, of course, is Legally Blonde 3. Everyone is ready for Elle Woods, but we will have to wait until 2020.

She has also announced Tinker Bell, a live-action reimagining of the classic character, as well as Wish List, a comedy about a 30-something woman looking for a major change in her life. Little Fires Everywhere, based on the book by Celeste Ng, is a TV miniseries that will feature Kerry Washington.

9. She's producing so many good series, too

Witherspoon is just as busy behind the camera. Coming up, she's producing a Peggy Lee biopic and movie adaptations of books like Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty (producing with Kidman again!) and Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll. Zendaya will also be starring in A White Lie, based on the novel The Gilded Years by Karin Tanabe. She will play a light-skinned black woman who passes as a white woman to attend Vassar College.

Witherspoon has enough work happening to last a lifetime, but we know she's not done inspiring and creating more opportunities for women in the entertainment industry. Which project are you most excited about?