The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan (née Markle), has had a crazy few months. On May 19, she married the love of her life, Prince Harry, now also the Duke of Sussex, in an elaborate, romantic ceremony. On June 22, Meghan made history when she became the first royal ever to be nominated for a Teen Choice Award. And as if things couldn't be more whirlwind, Meghan has been juggling a busy schedule of public appearances, both solo and with her new in-laws, while preparing for an extensive tour with her husband. But it hasn't been completely smooth sailing for Meghan, who we're now learning is reportedly dealing with some trust issues when it comes to the people she is closest with.

A source told People, “Meghan has lost touch with some of her close friends from before the wedding, which has been tough. She’s finding it hard to know who to trust.”

Of course, with all of the family drama in recent months, it is easy to see why that may be. Meghan has reportedly felt betrayed by her father, Thomas Markle, and half-sister, Samantha Markle, countless times over the last five months. In fact, in that same new report from People, this source also commented that "it was very wearing on her" to hear people talking about her private life.

There are plenty of examples to support that, but the few that stand out in our mind include:

Thomas Markle has staged paparazzi photos of himself preparing for his daughter's wedding — a wedding he ended up not attending.

He has also given countless interviews in which he has disparaged the royal family, comparing them to a cult or Scientologists.

He has also slammed his daughter for her newfound sense of superiority: ″What riles me [most] is Meghan’s sense of superiority," he once told the Daily Mail. "She’d be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her."

But it is also hard for Markle to trust her "friends" when they too are turning to the tabloids. In fact, in August, an undisclosed source spoke to the Daily Mail about Meghan's relationship with her father, noting that a reconciliation between Meghan and her father is "completely off the table at the moment. There's no chance right now — he's been a complete embarrassment."

That said, we hope that Meghan is able to confide in those in her inner circle that she still can trust, like longtime friend Jessica Mulroney, and is able to hold them closer now than ever before.