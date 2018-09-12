If you're planning on coming for Julia Roberts, you better prepare yourselves. The Oscar-winning actress doesn't have time for unnecessary criticism, especially from social media trolls.

On Sept. 9, an Instagram that goes by the name of "thevintagecostumecollector" shared a side-by-side photo of Roberts and actress Joan Crawford. The picture of Roberts showed her at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of her movie, Ben Is Back, wearing a stunning black gown. The photo of Crawford showed her wearing a similar black dress.

The Instagram caption read, "Who wore it better! I always like to find the glamour of classic Hollywood when I can. Over the weekend Julia Roberts looked stunning in this gorgeous full length gown designed by Dsquared2 and in a little way has brought back the shoulder pad to the red carpet at the Toronto film festival. I love it. Full length stylish classic elegance."

As you can see, the Instagram was celebrating both women and how fabulous they look. However, there was one commentator who felt the need to bash Roberts — and for her nail polish. Seriously, the Instagram user found issue with the color of her nails.

According to People, the person answered the "who wore it better" question by writing, "Joan Crawford looks way better in my opinion more classic and refined and Julia is wearing ugly black nail polish!"

Well, the comment didn't slip past Roberts, who responded in a way that many are applauding. She wrote, "It is in fact a navy polish with garnets crystals as a grounding accent. In case you would like to edit your comment from ‘ugly black nail polish’ to ugly nail polish with Garnet crystals. Just sayin'."

Oh, snap. Roberts is not to be messed with.

The Erin Brockovich star hasn't been on the social media platform long (she joined on June 26). After less than three months, she's already proven to be an Instagram queen. It's safe to say she has the social network down pat.

Other social media users have also recognized how good Roberts is at Instagram. Here are just a few fan reactions applauding the actress for mastering Instagram in a short amount of time.

Yeah, joining Instagram was clearly one of the best decisions Roberts ever made.