In vino veritas! If the truth really does come out when wine is imbibed, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s weekend trip to Napa Valley suggests the new couple is genuinely happy.

On Saturday, the pair spent the day relaxing and drinking wine at The Round Pond Estate in Napa, California. The winery took to Instagram to share their excitement over the high-profile visitors, posting a series of photos to Instagram.

“What a weekend! We had the distinct pleasure of hosting Mr. Chris Pratt and Miss Katherine Schwarzenegger and friends this past Saturday, and they are every bit as warm and hilarious as you’d think! We are SO happy to have you as part of our Round Pond Family!” a spokesperson wrote.

The couple's fun weekend didn’t end there, either. On Sunday, they were photographed boarding a private jet at Los Angeles’ LAX airport — destination unknown.

Pratt has been linked to Schwarzenegger since earlier this summer when they were first spotted together in Santa Barbara. In late July, they enjoyed ice cream with Pratt and ex Anna Faris’ 5-year-old son, Jack. In August, Pratt and Schwarzenegger grabbed dinner with her brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger.

And this weekend at the winery, Schwarzenegger got the chance to spend time with Pratt’s brother, Cully Pratt, who also shared photos from the outing.

“So thankful for time shared with my family & friends! On Saturday, we had a great (much needed) day-cation to get away, wine testing @roundpondestate,” Cully wrote on Instagram, tagging Pratt and other friends. “Thank you all for the laughs, wine and hospitality!”

Cully went on to reveal that the group also attended a charity gala on Sunday, where Chris took on an extra-special role.

“On Sunday, we all attended the 2018 Mayor’s Gala in Napa, to raise awareness and money for The Leaven at www.myleaven.com. We even auctioned off several #cullyprattitems, with @prattprattpratt as the auctioneer!” Cully said.

It’s safe to say a good time was had by all, and that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s relationship moved a few steps forward through their winery weekend.