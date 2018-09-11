If ever there were a moment we wished Property Brothers’ Drew Scott could strong-arm his twin, Jonathan Scott, now is that time. Because according to Drew, his contractor bro keeps turning down the reality TV role of our dreams (for him) — being the Bachelor.

“Jonathan has been pitched like, I think four times now, been approached to be the Bachelor,” Drew revealed to Us Weekly at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday (according to Jonathan, it's actually only three times). “He don’t need that.”

No offense to ABC’s current pick, Colton Underwood, but we’d love to see big-hearted builder Jonathan handing out roses to romantic hopefuls.

According to Drew, Jonathan likely wouldn’t have time to hang out with Chris Harrison even if he wanted to. These brothers are busy, y’all. “Anyway I think right now he’s just focusing on what we’re doing, the shows, we’re launching our first kids’ book next month, which is exciting," explained Drew.

Happily, though, that’s not to say being the Bachelor is entirely out of the cards for Jonathan. Well, if you ask Drew, that is. “Eventually he’ll have time and then I’ll pawn him off for a dating show or something,” the real estate pro joked.

Jonathan is apparently less thrilled by the possibility, telling Us Weekly that being on the dating series would cause him “so much anxiety.”

Still, he could come around. Although he pointed out that he just said no to the franchise's latest offer about a month ago (presumably before Underwood was tapped for the gig), Jonathan did say he was open to other types of reality TV competitions.

“I cannot,” he said of The Bachelor. “That is absolutely not me. I would love something like Amazing Race. [It] would be fun… but not The Bachelor.”

If we’re really being honest with ourselves, we see Jonathan’s point. It’s clear from the brothers’ HGTV series Property Brothers and Property Wars that Jonathan isn’t a fan of the spotlight shining on him. Drew is the flashier brother — it’s kinda their shtick.

We’re holding out hope he could change his mind. After all, when asked if he’d be more open to the show if there weren’t the implied promise of marriage at the end, Jonathan quipped, “Oh, just frivolous sex? Oh, that sounds fun.” (Did it just get hotter in here? Asking for a friend.)

In April, Jonathan and longtime girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov broke up, shocking fans. In a tear-jerking post on Instagram, Jonathan wrote, “When I met Jacinta in the fall of 2015, I met somebody kind and courageous and a champion of human/animal rights. We grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives.”

Following the amicable (but still sad) split, Drew told Us Weekly that everyone was rallying behind Jonathan. “Our family is really close and we’re all here to support each other. I mean, the main thing for him and Jacinta, they knew they weren’t right together. They’re good people, but they’re not right together,” he said.

It makes us wonder: Could the right person for Jonathan be one rose ceremony away? Only time will tell — but, you know, here’s hoping.