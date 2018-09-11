When you’re your own worst enemy, you need people in your corner who can keep you from self-destructing — or in some cases, help you pick up the pieces when you already have. Case in point? Ben Affleck’s family is rallying around him while he completes his third stint in rehab.

Jennifer Garner, Affleck’s soon-to-be ex-wife, is leading that charge. It was Garner who staged an intervention and drove Affleck to a Malibu treatment center when it became clear he’d relapsed. Garner has also been helping the couple’s three children — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 — process the situation. According to People’s inside source, “[T]here are no secrets, and Jen is great at explaining what’s going on in age-appropriate ways.”

“She tells them Ben is sick and needs doctors. What she ultimately cares about is his sobriety and whether she can rely on him to co-parent,” said the source.

And now, another member of Affleck’s family support system has stepped in to lend a helping hand at home. Per People, his mom, Chris Affleck, is staying with Garner and the kids while her son seeks treatment. On Sunday, the mother-in-law-and-daughter duo was spotted with the kids heading into church.

Casey Affleck is apparently also in tune with his brother’s treatment. On Monday, he told Entertainment Tonight, “He’s doing great. He’s in rehab and he’s recovering and seems to be doing well.”

Sources speculate that Ben Affleck’s love life could have contributed to his relapse. He and Garner announced their split in June 2015 and filed for divorce in April 2017. For the past year, Affleck has been involved in a steady relationship with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, who reportedly had a positive impact on his sobriety. Since their recent split, Affleck has been spotted with Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

The truth, of course, is that alcohol addiction is a disease and nearly impossible to rationalize. Affleck’s life has been shaped by alcoholism since he was a child, as his father, Timothy, battled the disease too.

“My father was an alcoholic and there was a cycle of addiction in my family,” Affleck told the Daily Mail in 2008. “He was an addiction counselor for many years and turned his life around in a very laudable way. But having such serious addiction issues has a major impact — it colors who you are and becomes part of you.”