Grey's Anatomy fans, you might want to sit down for this one. If you were already pumped for the two-hour season 15 premiere, just wait until you watch the first trailer for the upcoming season, which dropped on Monday. Seriously, you aren’t ready for what your eyes are about to see.

At the end of the 30-second video, "one jaw dropping twist" is teased and that’s exactly what is shown. Very quickly Meredith is seen having sex with a very familiar doctor. Are you ready for this? You better take a moment to prepare yourselves.

It is none other than DeLuca! You read that right. Meredith and DeLuca are in bed, making out and look like they are having a very good time.

More: 12 Things You Notice When You Re-Watch Grey’s Anatomy From the Beginning

Loading...



What is happening? Is it real? Is it a fantasy? After they’re seen in bed together, they're shown at the hospital, where Meredith looks at DeLuca funny. He comes up to her and says with a smile, "Dr. Grey." Meredith almost looks uncomfortable. Does she feel awkward because she had a sex dream about DeLuca? Does she feel weird, because they had sex? Fans will just have to wait and see when Grey’s officially returns.



As previously announced, this is "the season of love", as executive producer Krista Vernoff told TV Line in July. In August, Vernoff also told TV Line, "But as the showrunner, I can confirm for you that Meredith Grey is very much a part of our Season of Love."



More: The First Photos of Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Are Here, & They're Promising

Vernoff continued, "Yes, [Mer]'s a single mom, and that complicates a dating life. And yes, she's a surgical marvel with new, game changing medical ideas she’ll be pursuing. But she also hasn’t dated at all since [Martin Henderson's] Nathan Riggs left [in season 13]. And the one-two punch of meeting [Scott Speedman's] Nick Marsh awoke a desire in her that she can't put back to sleep. The question this season is not 'Will Meredith Grey find love again,' but 'With whom will she find love?'"

Loading...

More: Kim Raver's Grey's Anatomy Storyline Is Getting an Upgrade in Season 15

Let’s also not forget that in the season 14 finale, Meredith turned down a drunk DeLuca after he kissed her. Does she have a different attitude now? Who knows what will happen with DeLuca, but there’s also a chance Meredith could find romance with Chris Carmack’s new character, an orthopedic surgeon dubbed an "ortho god," according to TV Line. Carmack is also seen in the trailer, along with newcomer Alex Landi, who is playing Dr. Nico Kim, the series' first-ever gay male surgeon.

Whatever happens, it sure sounds like Meredith is going to have an interesting, and possibly steamy, season. Grey's Anatomy season 15 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c on ABC.