Olivia Munn has been front and center in the headlines over the course of the last week since news emerged that she told the studio behind the upcoming Predator sequel, Twentieth Century Fox, that director Shane Black had cast his friend, a convicted sex offender, and that that actor appeared in one scene of the final cut. Munn demanded his scene be cut from the film on moral grounds. Since then, she has been standing alone against a tidal wave of backlash, left to discuss and defend her actions and seemingly left unsupported by the rest of her (predominately) male castmates — until costar Sterling K. Brown came forward on Twitter to voice his support for her.

According to People, Brown quote-tweeted a video of Munn speaking to The Hollywood Reporter over the weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she said she felt isolated by her castmates' perceived lack of support. Brown, who was not at TIFF with the rest of the cast over the weekend, apologized to Munn in a public quote-tweet before going on to address his feelings about the situation overall.

"I’m sorry you’re feeling so isolated, my dear," Brown wrote. "And I’m sorry you’ve been the only one to speak up publicly. I was not at #TIFF so I didn’t have an opportunity to be there with you. There are two main issues as far as I see it. First, what is and is not forgivable?..."

"That’s gonna vary from individual to individual," he continued in a follow-up tweet. "You and @BonafideBlack may differ when it comes to that issue. I don’t have all the details regarding his friend’s crime, but I know it involves a minor, and he spent time in jail. With regards to forgiveness, I leave that to... the individual."

In yet another follow-up, Brown wrote, "What I take issue with, (& I believe Shane addressed this in his apology), is that we all have the right to know who we’re working with! And when someone has been convicted of a crime of a sexual nature involving a child, we have the right to say that’s not okay!"

He continued, "Our studio was not given that opportunity, and neither was our cast. Especially @oliviamunn who was the only member of the principal cast who had to work with him. I so appreciate that you 'didn’t leave well enough alone,' & again, I’m sorry you feel isolated in taking action."

To conclude his thread, Brown added a thank-you to Twentieth Century Fox for their quick action and again told addressed Munn: "I hope you don’t feel quite so alone. You did the right thing."

In speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Munn said that when it comes to making movies, "We can't tell stories about people and then not care about people. It's not an easy thing to be the one to speak up and there are people who get very mad at you for not just helping them bury it." She added that she hasn't heard directly from Black other than seeing his public apology online with everyone else. "It's honestly disheartening to have to fight for something so hard that's just so obvious to me," she added.

"I do feel like I've been treated by some people as if I'm the one who went to jail or as if I'm the one who brought this guy on set," Munn said. "It's a really lonely feeling to be sitting here by myself when I should be with the rest of the cast."

The fallout from Munn speaking up against Black casting a convicted sex offender in this film (and others according to the Los Angeles Times) has been brutal, and we're glad that Brown spoke up in support, even if it took him several days to do it. Munn has not commented on Brown's tweets at the time of this report, but hopefully, his words have given her some comfort.