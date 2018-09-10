Dating is hard, and that is especially true when you are a parent. I mean, with work schedules, school schedules and your kids' endless activity/playdate schedule, there isn't time to do much else. As such, dating often takes a backseat, and that is true for fitness guru Jillian Michaels.

More: Jillian Michaels Confirms She Isn't Marrying (or Even With) Heidi Rhoades

In fact, according to Us Weekly, the author, TV personality and all-around badass told reporters at the Stand Up to Cancer Live broadcast event on Friday, September 7 that dating is the last thing on her mind.

"When you have kids, it’s almost impossible to allow other things to, like, f—k with you because they just demand 100 percent of your attention!” But according to Michaels, that isn't necessarily a bad thing “It’s nice. It’s a welcome distraction to kind of get me out of my own head.”

Of course, Michaels isn't just taking a break from the dating scene because of her kids. She admits she is avoiding the scene because it sucks: dating "is a special slice of hell...[it] like, yeah, that sucks.”

Michaels broke up with her long-time partner and fiancée Heidi Rhoades in June. However, she and Rhoades remain friends and coparents to their children: Lukensia, 8, and Phoenix, 6.

"Heidi remains one of my best friends and coparents," Michaels said.

What's more, the fitness instructor revealed she and Rhoades are not only better people but better parents when separated: "We've found we're better friends and parents living apart than staying together," Michaels wrote on Instagram in June. "Life and people change but our love for one another and commitment to raising our two kids as an inseparable team remains."

More: All the Hollywood Couples Who've Called it Quits in 2018

And while we love it when celebrity couples work out, we love it more when they come together for the kids.