Among the new additions to Grey Sloan Memorial in the upcoming season 15 of Grey's Anatomy is Nashville and The O.C. alum Chris Carmack. He's signed on to play a recurring role as an orthopedic surgeon named Link (full name currently unknown), and there's very little we know about him other than that.

According to a TVLine interview with Grey's showrunner Krista Vernoff, she's keeping the Link details under wraps for a reason. “I kind of want fans to discover him,” she said. However, she did reveal a few things that should get fans excited for this new character.

“He’s the first ortho god that we’ve had [at Grey Sloan] since Callie, who was an ortho goddess in my mind,” Vernoff said. Link comes into Grey Sloan having formerly worked as the team surgeon for the Seattle Mariners. Vernoff said he “brings the confidence of that. And Chris brings his own sense of humor to the set, and that has been really joyful to explore.”

Grey's has had its fair share of attractive male docs over the years, but Vernoff told TVLine that Carmack's character won't remind viewers of any of them (which, of course, remains to be seen). “He’s got a different energy than any of the other men in our cast,” Vernoff said. “It’s fun and funny. And when you look like that, men are maybe disinclined to like you off the bat, but Link is so likable that he defies expectations.”

We can definitely believe that. When Carmack's role was announced in July, he tweeted, "Thank you! Can't wait to scrub in!" which is just ridiculously endearing.

Carmack will be joined by fellow newcomer Alex Landi, who will play the series' first gay male surgeon, and returning favorites Kim Raver and Jeff Perry.

Grey's Anatomy season 15 premieres with a two-hour episode on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c on ABC.