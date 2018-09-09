Is Meghan Markle's Mom Taking Nanny Classes for the Reason We Think?

There have been many milestones in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship that put the public on high alert. When they were dating, we waited for a ring to show up on Markle’s ringer. When they were engaged, everyone went into wedding watch mode. And, now, fans of the beloved royal couple are convinced a baby might be on the way — and they’re pointing to Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, as proof.

Rumors had already begun circulating that Markle and Harry had a bun in the oven when she was spotted on Sept. 6 in a loose-fitting dress. The beautiful blue Jason Wu design featured ruffles cascading over Markle’s midsection, which fans argued could be the perfect camouflage for a baby bump.

Loading...

So, when Ragland, 62, was reportedly noticed taking nanny (or should we say granny?) classes at the Cradle Company near her house in Los Angeles, speculation about a royal pregnancy really took off. According to the Daily Mail’s Sunday edition, Ragland is preparing to make the move to the U.K. to care for her impending grandchild.

“Meghan wants to avoid hiring staff is possible once her first child arrives. The thought of having her mum move in with them and take on the role of baby nurse is the best possible solution to that,” a source told the outlet.

More: Meghan Markle Can't Wait to Be a Mom

And Grandma Ragland reportedly couldn’t be more excited to step in and help. Not only is it something she has “always wanted to do anyway,” Ragland is well-equipped to care for Markle and Harry’s future child — and the new mom, too.

“She already specializes in prenatal yoga. She’s learned everything from breastfeeding and lactation consultancy, basic baby care, CPR and first aid,” said the source. “The course also covers sleep training for later on, weaning and helping the new mother with her recovery.”

Although no official date for Ragland’s speculated permanent move to the U.K. has been revealed, Ragland may have gotten a jump start on the transition. On Sept. 7, royal commentator Omid Scobie took to Twitter, revealing that “Duchess Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland visited Prince Harry and her daughter for an extended stay at their Oxfordshire home this summer.”

Loading...

More: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Won't Have Custody of Their Future Children — Um, What?

Per Scobie’s sources, Ragland continues to enjoy a close relationship with Harry and, as always, serves as a pillar of strength for her daughter.

Ragland and a potential royal baby in Buckingham Palace? The good news just keeps coming. Let the bump-watching commence!