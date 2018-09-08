Sharp Objects Fans Are Gonna Love Patricia Arquette's Upcoming Hulu Series

With HBO’s shifty mystery Sharp Objects now over, fans may understandably fear the dreaded showhole. And, really, how can you replace such a dark, smart series? Two words: The Act. According to Deadline, this upcoming series from Hulu is getting closer to fruition — and it is already shaping up to be just as twisted (and addictive!) as Sharp Objects. Bonus? The always brilliant Patricia Arquette and up-and-comer Joey King are set to star.

With a build-up like that, you're probably wondering what the show's about, right?

More: How Amy Adams Dealt With the Pressures of Filming Sharp Objects

The Act is a seasonal crime anthology series that boasts a disturbing backstory. Written by Nick Antosca and Michelle Dean, the series is rooted in real-life events. It’s based on a 2016 Buzzfeed article written by Dean called "Dee Dee Wanted Her Daughter To Be Sick, Gypsy Wanted Her Mom To Be Murdered," in which a young girl struggles to escape the toxic — quite literally — relationship with her mother.

Per Deadline, King (The Kissing Booth) will play the show's daughter Gypsy, a “cheerful and gracious” girl whose illness keeps her confined to a wheelchair. Playing Gypsy’s overprotective mother will be Arquette, who’s sure to bring a tortured nuance to Dee Dee’s oppressive control over her daughter.

More: 6 Things to Know About Sharp Objects

Things take a particularly dark turn when Gypsy, who has begun to explore her sexuality, stumbles across the truth that her lifelong illness has been an illusion created by her mother. She ultimately decides she wants her life back — and she wants to take her mother’s away.

If this stranger-than-fiction true story sounds familiar, you may have already seen the documentary retelling. Ironically, the same network responsible for Sharp Objects, HBO, produced 2017's Mommy Dead and Dearest. The documentary focused on Dee Dee’s Munchausen by Proxy syndrome and the tragic toll it took on Gypsy’s life. Does that ring a bell, Sharp Objects fans?

Loading...

More: Patricia Arquette Pointed Out a Huge Error in the Oscars In Memoriam Segment

This sort of external exposition about The Act’s main characters only adds to its intrigue. Although Gypsy is currently serving a 10-year sentence in prison for murder, she feels at peace… arguably for the first time in her life. “I get to start over,” she said in the documentary. “I’m newly born.”

Gypsy will be eligible for parole in 2024. She will be 32 years old. As for The Act, a premiere date hasn’t yet been released.