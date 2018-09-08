Matt Lauer's Alleged Comeback Isn't Happening After All

Despite rumors to the contrary, Matt Lauer — who was fired from NBC in November 2017 over alleged sexual misconduct — does not intend to make a play for the spotlight again anytime soon. Rather, the father of three reportedly plans to prioritize his family.

In an exclusive new interview, a source told People of the former Today anchor, “Matt doesn’t really socialize much with his friends anymore. He’s been staying close to home and laying really low and focusing all his energy on the kids. If he does go out, it’s for them. He supports his kids’ events.”

Lauer, whom the source states still resides at his family’s Hamptons compound, has three children with estranged wife Annette Roque: sons Jack, 17, and Thijs, 11, and daughter Romy, 14.

Only one week ago, reports began circulating claiming that Lauer was poised for a return to TV. According to Page Six, a group of fans approached Lauer while he was out to dinner. When they told him they missed him, Lauer reportedly responded, “I’ve been busy being a dad. But don’t worry, I’ll be back on TV.”

However, intel from People’s source contradicts any such claims. Per the source, Lauer “is not planning any kind of TV comeback right now.”

Lauer has been lying low as of late, most recently spending Labor Day weekend alone aboard his yacht, Resilient. Prior to his solo boating excursion, Lauer attended the Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton, New York, on Aug. 26. Although reports routinely peg Lauer’s divorce proceedings with Roque as contentious, the pair was spotted interacting at the event.

In July, news broke that Lauer and Roque were close to finalizing their divorce and a settlement had been reached. Per ET, Lauer would allegedly pay Roque roughly $50 million between property and a one-time lump sum of $25 million.

And while Lauer is said to be livid over the agreement, sources say he is primarily “embarrassed and ashamed” over what his life has become. Accordingly, he and his team are reportedly on the same page — “disappearing right now seems to be for the best.”