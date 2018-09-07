Sad news, Project Runway fans: after 16 seasons, the two biggest stars of the series are moving onto new projects. However, there's good news, too: both Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are exiting Bravo to bring a new fashion reality series to Amazon, which means they will be continuing their professional relationship but in a new space.

Klum took to Instagram to talk about the change. She shared a photo of herself and Gunn on a red carpet and wrote, "After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create. I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart."

She continued, "I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers' careers. I'm most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, @timgunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we're excited for everyone to see what we're designing next!"

Per ET, head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke said in a statement, “Heidi Klum completely changed the television landscape by developing a competitive reality fashion series that was unproven and different from what was popular on-air. The show became wildly successful, and in turn, Klum and Tim Gunn have become an iconic pop culture duo. Their drive to deliver fashionably entertaining, engaging and trendsetting content speaks for itself, and we believe their next iteration in this space will find an even larger audience on our global Prime Video runway.”

Entertainment Tonight reports that details of the new Amazon series are unknown at this time, but it will premiere in at least 200 countries. Klum, Gunn, and their team will partner with Amazon Shopping to make the series a "shoppable experience" for fans.

While Klum and Gunn head to Amazon, ET reports that Bravo intends to move forward with a rebooted version of Project Runway. It's a smart choice, since longtime judge Zac Posen also announced that he's leaving the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This will be a brand new era of fashion reality TV, especially for fans who have been watching Project Runway in its current format and with its current host and mentor for over a decade.