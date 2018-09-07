EntertainmentTelevision

Let's Get Excited About These New This Is Us Season 3 Photos Together

by Samantha Puc
Sep 7, 2018 at 2:35 p.m. ET
This Is Us Season 3 Photo of Jack and Rebecca in a car on first date
Image: Ron Batzdorff/NBC.

We seriously can't wait for the upcoming season of This Is Us and the teasers we've seen just haven't been enough. Luckily, there are now photos from season three to hold us over until the Sept. 25 premiere and they hint at big things to come.

More: Mandy Moore Hints That This Is Us’ Jack & Rebecca Origin Story Is No Fairytale

Bustle reports that the season premiere episode, which starts with the Big Three's birthdays like the last two seasons, is titled "Ave Maria" (Hail Mary). Everyone seems to be in a pretty good place in the present timeline and there are even photos from the episode flashback, which focuses on Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) first date.

Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) sit in the car together on their first date. Image: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) smiles for someone off-screen. Image: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

In the present timeline, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) are as perfect as ever, and it looks like even Deja (Lyric Ross) is smiling, which suggests that things are better than they were when she smashed up Randall's car at the end of season two.

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) snuggles with Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson). Image: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Deja (Lyric Ross) smiles for someone off-screen. Image: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Beth and Randall's kids do arts and crafts together. Image: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Randall and Beth also spend some time in a waiting room together, surrounded by puzzles, toys, and stuffed animals. Perhaps a children's physician's office? Perhaps one of the kids, like Deja or Tess, is seeing someone to help cope with all the changes that have been happening in the Pearson family.

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) sit in a waiting room surrounded by children's toys. Image: Ron Batzdorff/NBC Meanwhile, Kevin (Justin Hartley) appears to be on a press tour, most likely for his new movie. Per Bustle, Today Show host Natalie Morales appears as herself in "Ave Maria."

Kevin (Justin Hartley) does an interview with Today Show's Natalie Morales. Image: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

And finally, it looks like Kate (Chrissy Metz) is not only sporting a new hairdo, but a new attitude when it comes to kids. As you can see in the second photo featuring Kate and Toby, it looks like she is telling Toby (Chris Sullivan) that she wants a baby by wishing for it on her 38th birthday, something that was hinted at in the This Is Us season three trailer. From the photos, it looks like they at least discuss the idea, but we hope things turn out well for their sake and ours. 

Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) arrive at her birthday. Image: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) talk in the kitchen. Image: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kate (Chrissy Metz) stands alone in the kitchen. Image: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

What doesn't seem to be addressed in any of the new photos, though, are any of the cliffhangers from the season two finale. The mystery woman older Randall mentioned to adult Tess is still unclear; there's no tease of Kevin's possible budding relationship with Beth's cousin; and finally, how Toby got pulled back into what appears to be a period of depression is as vague as ever.

More: Our First Look at Jack Pearson in Vietnam on This Is Us Is Here

All we know for sure about This Is Us season three is that it's going to make us cry, which is good because we can always rely on this show for some old-fashioned catharsis. 

Tagged in

This Is Us
entertainment
NBC
television news
entertainment news

Comments