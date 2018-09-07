In the time since Anthony Bourdain's death in June, CNN has announced that it will carry on the author and chef's legacy by showing the final episodes of his travel series Parts Unknown, which he was filming when he died, as well as a documentary about his life and work. The former now has a teaser trailer and it's incredibly emotional.

More: As a Suicide Survivor, Anthony Bourdain's Final Season of Parts Unknown Means So Much to Me

Entertainment Tonight shared CNN's first look at the final season of Parts Unknown, (but we pulled the trailer from The Hollywood Reporter's Facebook page) which will feature just seven episodes. Instead of Bourdain's famous narration, his guests and friends will take over that responsibility in his honor. The teaser trailer gives us a hint of what that will be like, with a narrator speaking over clips of Bourdain traveling.

Loading...

“Traveling can lift you up and it can break your heart, but the journey leaves its mark. You take something with you and you leave something good behind," the narrator says.

In light of Bourdain's death, it's clear that these final episodes will have a more somber tone than some of the previous seasons. In the 12th and final season of Parts Unknown, per ET, Bourdain travels to Indonesia, West Texas, Spain, New York’s Lower East Side and Kenya with CNN colleague W. Kamau Bell. To fill out the season, CNN will air two specials about how Bourdain altered the world of food, travel, culture and television, and about his relationship with his crew.

More: Anthony Bourdain's Life & Legacy Will Be Honored in a New Documentary

“Each [new episode] will feel slightly different depending on what’s gathered in the field,” Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content at CNN, told the Los Angeles Times. “They will have the full presence of Tony because you’ll see him, you’ll hear him, you’ll watch him. That layer of his narration will be missing, but it will be replaced by other voices of people who are in the episodes.”

The final season of Parts Unknown premieres Sunday, Sept. 23 on CNN.