Olivia Munn's new film, The Predator, is making headlines not just because of its premiere but because Twentieth Century Fox pulled a scene from the film after it was revealed that director Shane Black had cast a registered sex offender to play a small part. Munn brought the situation to the attention of the studio and has now spoken out about it on social media.

More: Olivia Munn Is Ready for Attitudes on Sexual Assault to Change

According to the Los Angeles Times, Munn learned in August that Steven Wilder Striegel (credited as Steven Wilder in films), who was cast in a three-page scene with her in which he plays a jogger who repeatedly hits on her character, is a registered sex offender. Striegel pleaded guilty in 2010 to allegations that he attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl into a sexual relationship via the internet. He did six months in jail for risk of injury to a child and enticing a minor by computer, which are both felonies.

In response to the situation, Munn posted a series of tweets on Thursday. In the first tweet, she wrote, "My mom taught me to stand up & say 'That’s not okay' Even if you find yourself standing alone, speak up. Even if people get mad at you, speak up. It’s not our job to stay silent so that others can stay comfortable. Use your voice to shape the world or others will shape it for us." She included an image of text that reads, "Wrong is wrong, even if everyone is doing it. Right is right, even if no one is doing it."

Loading...