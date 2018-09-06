After three decades of marriage, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are still totally in love. How do we know that? Because the couple chose to celebrate their wedding anniversary on Tuesday by hanging out and singing a special duet that Bacon later shared on social media.

As reported by Fox News, Bacon shared posts on both Twitter and Instagram to mark the special occasion — and folks, we can't stop swooning. Sitting side by side, they both play guitar and sing "To Love Somebody" by the Bee Gees. At the end, they share a sweet kiss, and Bacon says, "Well done. I love you."

Bacon captioned the video, "30 years! I can't believe it. @kyrasedgwick is the woman of my dreams and the music in my life." He included hashtags for the song and the band, who recorded it in 1967, 21 years before Bacon and Sedgwick tied the knot.

Sedgwick retweeted the video, writing, "30yrs. wow. Love you so."

Bacon couldn't keep the lovefest exclusive to Twitter, though. He also shared a sweet photo of Sedgwick on Instagram, writing, "#30years. I Love this person."

Not to be left out or shown up by her hubby, Sedgwick shared a photo with both of them on Wednesday, the day after their actual anniversary. In it, Bacon and Sedgwick sit together, arms around each other, smiling for the camera in a way that radiates happiness.

Sedgwick captioned the photo, "30 years (yesterday) Lucky Lady." We can't argue with that!

She told Good Housekeeping in 2012, "I don't know how he does it, but he always makes me feel like I'm the most beautiful woman in the room – the only girl in the room. He says 'Honey, you look beautiful. You are sexy!' Always, always, always!"

"He is so honorable. He is so ethically true. He has high moral standards, and he doesn't lie and he doesn't cheat – and I find that sexy!" Sedgwick added. "I am constantly in awe of Kevin's level-headedness and his lack of 'crazy.'"

According to a 2014 HuffPost article, Bacon revealed on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson that he first met Sedgwick when he was 19 and she was 12; she saw him in a stage production and, after urging from her brother, told him that she liked his performance. The two met again on the set of Lemon Sky when they were both in their 20s, which was when their romance began.