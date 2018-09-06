Beyoncé celebrated a momentous occasion over the holiday weekend: on September 4, the singer, songwriter and mother of three turned 37 years old. While she and husband Jay-Z spent the day in Italy, Beyoncé chose to spend the next day reflecting on her 36th year — and the year to come — as she wrote a letter to herself, titled "Your Bitch at 36", and later posted it on her website.

The singer began the letter by stating everything which happened to her in 2017 and thus far in 2018: “At 36, I became a mother of three," she writes. "I breastfed twins. I renewed vows with my husband of ten years. [And] I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy."

But that wasn't all. In fact, the award-winning artist was just getting started. After Coachella earlier this year, "my husband and I released our album together, Everything is Love. And we’ve been touring with our whole family around the world, and loving it."

Of course, that is a lot to do in one year. A lot. But Beyoncé doesn't appear to be overwhelmed by her life and work schedule. Instead, the singer is thankful: thankful for her family, for God, and for everyone in her life.

"This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future.”

She then closed out the letter by thank sending love to her fans, "I love you, Hive. B."

Of course, Beyoncé wasn't the only one reflecting on her birthday. Her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, celebrated the day by posting a picture of a 4-month-old Beyoncé on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to the nicest, owner of the most beautiful, generous, loving hearts ever," Knowles Lawson wrote. "Brilliant too! Always thinking, planning, analyzing, strategizing, how you can make everything you touch better... enjoy your B-Day !!! No one deserves it more !! I love you Mom."

And Knowles Lawson is right: Beyoncé deserves to have a great day and a great year, and we can't wait to see what 37 brings.