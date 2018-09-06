It looks like things are still going strong for Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin. The pair have been dating for nearly a year and have reportedly reached a new level of commitment to each other: matching tattoos. Few things are more permanent than a tattoo, so to invest in matching designs suggests Johnson and Martin plan to be together for the long haul.

Us Weekly reports that Johnson and Martin were each spotted at separate events sporting the same modified infinity symbol tattoo just above their elbows. Martin's tattoo was spotted in photographs from the S.E.A. Jeans launch on Aug. 30 in Los Angeles, while Johnson showed hers off at Tuesday's Venice Film Festival photo-call for Suspiria.

Of course, fans noticed the connection and put the photos side by side for comparison. One Instagram user whose feed seems to be dedicated to recent news about Martin and Johnson's relationship shared photos of the stars and of their tattoos. The infinity symbol is unique in that it features two side-by-side X's overlapping the right loop, which lends credence to the idea that these tattoos deliberately match rather than being some coincidence. It's a big, bold move so early into a relationship, but it's also pretty romantic.

Us first revealed that Martin and Johnson were dating in December 2017 when a source told the outlet, “Chris is very young at heart so it makes sense for him to be with someone younger. That’s just one of the ways Dakota is very much his type.” The source reportedly told Us that Martin and Johnson's relationship is "more than just a fling."

According to People, who reported on their double date with Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, at a Radiohead show in July, Martin and Johnson spend the majority of their time together going on low-key dates near Martin's Malibu home. We can't help but wonder if matching tattoos were inspired by Paul and Parsekian, who famously got each other's EKGs tattooed on their ring fingers after a month and a half of dating. At any rate, things are clearly pretty serious between Martin and Johnson. We're rooting for them.