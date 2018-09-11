Is it a coincidence that back-to-school season, one of the busiest times of the year for parents in particular, is also when network TV is back in session? We think not. Moms need a little “me” time this time of year (well, all times of year, really), and these new series coming to network TV this fall are worth fitting into your busy schedule… at least after the kids go to bed.

From a sitcom about single parenthood to an Amy Poehler-produced comedy about a mom who tries to do it all (haven’t we all?), these 9 new shows will make you LOL, distract you from your everyday mayhem, make you realize your home life isn’t that weird after all — or perhaps all of the above.

Keep scrolling to watch the trailers, find out the premiere dates and see who stars in what, and set your DVRs accordingly!

1. Single Parents

Who stars in it: Leighton Meester, Taran Killam, Brad Garrett

When it premieres: Sept. 26 on ABC

Why moms should tune in: This ensemble comedy is about single parents (duh) who band together to help raise their kids and to help each other understand the importance of having personal lives outside of parenthood. Couldn’t all moms use a refresher in that?

2. The Neighborhood

Who stars in it: Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs

When it premieres: Oct. 1 on CBS

Why moms should tune in: We’ve all heard the story of two very different families living next door to each other, but this one, about an overly friendly white family that moves into a tough black neighborhood in Los Angeles, just might make you and your kids see that being different from your neighbors (literally or otherwise) isn’t always a bad thing.

3. Happy Together

Who stars in it: Damon Wayans Jr., Ashley Stevens West, Felix Mallard

When it premieres: Oct. 1 on CBS

Why moms should tune in: A 30-something couple living a mundane life in the 'burbs reconnect with their younger selves when a Harry Styles-esque pop star moves in with them in an attempt to escape his life in the spotlight. Moms in their own monotonous routines can live vicariously through this everyday duo as they're just trying to be cool again.

4. I Feel Bad

Who stars in it: Sarayu Blue, Paul Edelstein

When it premieres: Oct. 4 on NBC

Why moms should tune in: The struggle is real for Emet, who’s trying to be the perfect mom/boss/daughter/wife and always has something to feel bad about. Does a mom ever not? P.S.: It’s executive produced by funny mama Amy Poehler. Excited yet?

5. Charmed

Who stars in it: Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, Rupert Evans

When it premieres: Oct. 14 on The CW

Why moms should tune in: The reboot’s premise is the same as the WB original’s — three sisters in a college town learn they are witches after their mother dies. You were obsessed with the original back in 1998, and we’re here to tell you that you still deserve a little guilty TV pleasure all these years later.

6. The Conners

Who stars in it: John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalfe — basically everyone from Roseanne except Roseanne Barr, who was fired from ABC in May for her racist tweet

When it premieres: Oct. 16 on ABC

Why moms should tune in: Because the Conners are as real as a working-class family gets. An ABC release about the spinoff promises they’ll cover an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures and coupon cutting this season, proving the show will be a must-watch even without its leading lady.

7. The Kids Are Alright

Who stars in it: Michael Cudlitz, Mary McCormack

When it premieres: Oct. 16 on ABC

Why moms should tune in: Set in the 1970’s, The Kids Are Alright is about a working-class Irish-Catholic family, the Clearys, who are raising eight sons under one roof. It’s safe to say that this one will make you feel better about the chaos in your house on the daily.

8. Fam

Who stars in it: Nina Dobrev, Tone Bell, Odessa Adlon

When it premieres: TBA on CBS

Why moms should tune in: A young engaged interracial couple is about to start their perfect life together — until her train wreck 16-year-old half-sister moves in with them and ruins everything. Whether you’re raising a teenager or have an annoying family member who drives you up a wall (you know the one), this one’s relatable on so many levels.

9. The Passage

Who stars in it: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saniyya Sidney, Vincent Piazza

When it premieres: Midseason on FOX

Why moms should tune in: Because you may have heard of the best-selling trilogy of the same name and/or crushed on Gosselaar as Zach Morris. But seriously, the thriller is about a 10-year-old girl who becomes the test subject in an experiment that will either cure all diseases or entirely erase the human race. Makes your kids’ everyday problems seem minuscule in comparison, no?