It's been two weeks since Jennifer Garner took her soon-to-be ex-husband, Ben Affleck, back to rehab. The Justice League star has battled alcoholism for more than 15 years, and on Aug. 22, reportedly went back into treatment for the third time. Now, as recently as Wednesday, Affleck has been spotted out and about near his home, appearing to be in good shape.

But even with him out and about, Affleck is reportedly not bailing on recovery and getting sober. According to Entertainment Tonight, the actor is still in rehab; his appearance at home is merely a new part of his recovery plan. The news outlet reports that he has simply been given permission to leave the facility to work out as part of his road to getting better. However, Affleck is only out a few hours at a time and is always accompanied by his sober coach and therapist.

And that's not all. A source tells ET Affleck has "been working intensively on himself in rehab."

"It has been an intensive challenge but he had no choice," the source said. "For Ben, this was a life-and-death situation. It was very dire and that is the main reason Jen had no choice but to get involved."

That said, some are questioning whether or not these outings are healthy, especially since Affleck's rumored love interest, Shauna Sexton, has also allegedly maintained contact with Affleck since he entered rehab a few weeks ago. In fact, one source claimed to ET that Affleck has "stayed in touch with Shauna the entire time he was in rehab and the people at the facility and friends had huge concerns about it because she isn't sober. She is a huge, red flag to everyone," including, apparently, Garner, who is reportedly frustrated with the situation.

However, regardless of who he is talking to or what he is doing, we hope Affleck makes whatever decisions are right for him and wish him nothing but the best.